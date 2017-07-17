U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly double shooting

JPD is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Leonard Court and Mill Street in Jackson.

On Thursday morning, US Marshals arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Mikel Blane, wanted for murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Demonte West and 58-year-old Terry Hooker. West was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Hooker is currently in critical condition at UMMC.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a gold Chrysler 300 and that a dark green Ford Expedition is also possibly involved.

