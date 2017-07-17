Vicksburg city employees banned from using cell phones and watching TV at work

It's down to business in Vicksburg as city leaders pass a law banning city employees from using certain devices while on the clock.

There's going to be fewer text tones going off in the City of Vicksburg's offices.

This comes after the Mayor and Board of Alderman voted to ban city workers from using their personal cell phones while on the job, that along with using office TVs for anything but business.

"I don't really know the exact time frame that we will put that into effect, but I believe it's going to be a process of collecting all of the televisions and putting them up," said Alderman Alex Monsour said. "They're already turning them in."

Once put into effect, employees will be written up the first two times they're caught breaking the new law. After that, Alderman Monsour says employees will be sent before the Board to be reprimanded.

"I don't know how severe that will be, but whatever it is it'll be a guide that we go by," explained Monsour.

There will also be exceptions to the rule, of course.

Alderman Monsour says the city's police and fire departments will be exempt from the new law.

Monsour says while this is a new law for the city, a guide for how cases are reviewed hasn't been set.

He says if departments can prove a need for their cell phones or TVs, the law could be revised.

