This Morning on WLBT: Victim identified in deadly shooting

The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show a NC trooper traveling on the wrong side of Hwy 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.More >>
A video that was shared on multiple social media platforms after the incident appears to show a NC trooper traveling on the wrong side of Hwy 321, which is divided by a grass median, passing oncoming traffic.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>