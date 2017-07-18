7-year-old shot in neck on Greenview Dr.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 7-year-old was shot in the neck overnight during a disturbance. A suspect fired shots into a car hitting the 7-year-old.

The car stopped at Church's Chicken on Terry Road to call for help.

There was also a 3-year-old in the car who is uninjured. The 7-year-old girl is now in the hospital and listed in stable condition.

This incident happened at 2800 Greenview Drive in Jackson.

Jackson police say they have a suspect detained and being questioned. Arrest and charges are expected soon.

We are working to get more details on this developing story.

