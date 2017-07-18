One arrested and charged in shooting of 7-year-old

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 7-year-old was shot in the neck overnight during a disturbance.The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Donald Nunnery.

The incident started with a verbal and physical fight between two adults at at Greenview Drive. It escalated and ended up involving 4-5 adults. A truck with two children and their mother tried to leave the home during the fight.

JPD says that's when the suspect, Nunnery fired one or more shots into the truck, hitting 7-year-old Abigail Smith in the neck.

Abigail's mother drove the truck to Church's Chicken on Terry Road to call for help after the shooting happened.

Abigail was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Jackson police say she is expected to survive. Her mother was also taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Police say there was also 3-year-old in the car who was uninjured.

Commander Tyree Jones said, "It's sad, you have children and reckless individuals and innocent people being hurt...We're going to hold him accountable and responsible. We look forward to prosecuting this individual for what he did to this child."

Nunnery turned himself into police. He is being charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

We are working to get more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.