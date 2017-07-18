Severely neglected horses seized from Cascilla property

Four horses who were severely neglected were rescued on Friday from a property in Tallahatchie County.

In Defense of Animals, the international animal protection organization that runs the Justice for Animals Campaign in Mississippi joined forces with Mississippi Horses, a non-profit horse rescue located in Jackson for the seizure of four neglected horses on a Cascilla property on Smith Road.

In Defense of Animals – Justice for Animals Campaign was called about the horses by concerned citizens in the area.

IDA- JAC’s Directr and Tallahatchie County Deputy Albert Griffin met with the property owner and determined that the horses, two stallions, a mare and her colt, belonging to a relative of the property owner, were in a state of neglect.

Although the horses had land to roam on, the clearings had no grass and there was no hay to feed the horses and provide them proper nutrition.

The naturally shallow pond on the property didn’t have sufficient water and one of the horses had open wounds from being attacked by a fifth horse, a stallion, on the property.

The badly injured horse suffered from a severe bite mark that was left untreated and left exposed bone on a portion of his face.

A seizure order under MS State Statute 97-41-2 was granted to the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department Friday afternoon.

When seized, MS Horses immediately transported the injured horse to Mississippi State University Veterinary School and the three other horses were taken to one of their facilities for rehabilitation and placement.

“In many cases of unintentional neglect, often in ignorance, we give guidance to the animals’ guardians and monitor the recovery or check on the animals’ improved environment. In this case this wasn’t an option. Failure to provide the basic sustenance for horses and direly needed medical care, not even reaching out for help, is inexcusable,” said IDA-JAC Director Doll Stanley.

