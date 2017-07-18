McComb police looking for man wanted in shooting

The McComb Police Department is currently investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, July 15 around 11:15 pm between Beech Street and Earl Street.

Once on scene officers found 27-year-old Christopher Patterson of Magnolia who had been shot several times in the stomach.

Officers were later informed that a second victim, 35+-year-old Bradley Mitchell of Summit was at Southwest Hospital and had also been shot multiple times in his leg.

Patterson was airlifted to a hospital due to the extent of his injuries. Mitchell was admitted to Southwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

McComb Police is now looking for 32-year-old Perry Denail Chester of North Live Oak St., McComb, for questioning in the assault.

Anyone with information of Chester’s location should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.

