Rankin Co. officials seize $620K of cocaine during traffic stop

On July 17, around 9:30 p.m. Rankin County Interdiction Task Force Deputy Decell (Pearl PD) noticed a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driving in a careless manner.

The truck was stopped around the 62 mile maker. The driver of the truck was identified as Cesar Moncivaiz Jr. from Harlingen Texas and the passenger identified as Eliecer Rodriguez-Morales from Arlington Texas.

The Interdiction Deputy was given consent to search the vehicle and found a duffle bag containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine.

The estimated street value for that amount in Mississippi would be approximately $620,000.

Moncivaiz and Rodriguez-Morales have been charged with aggravated trafficking.

They are being held in the Rankin County Jail without bond pending their initial appearance.

Cocaine is classified as a Schedule II drug. Trafficking more than 200 grams of a Schedule I or II substance constitutes Aggravated Trafficking.

The penalty for aggravated trafficking ranges from 25 years to life in prison, with 25 years as a mandatory minimum.

