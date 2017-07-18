MRA offers concussion baseline tests to student-athletes

MRA offered free concussion baseline tests to more than 360 student-athletes in both middle and high school.

The test in 3 parts: cognitive, balance, and vision. All to establish a baseline before play play begins.

"Once I put them back through this test, I’ll be able to tell right off the bat, especially with the cognitive," explained Casee Rhodus, MRA trainer. "The neurocognitive will tell me if their brain has slowed down due to injury.

These tests will not just help diagnosis, but tell when an athlete is ready to return to the field.

"It’s just like going to the doctor and your eyesight getting worse. You know where you started, and you know where you are," said Chyna Ward, CEO of The Mind Matters Foundation. "This software system allows trainers to test and retest and retest and retest and retest until they get back to their normal baseline.

Concussions are most synonymous with football and the hardest can be a player acknowledging he may have one.

"The tough times is when the kid doesn’t want to come out, and he sneaks back out in the huddle or sneaks back on the field," said MRA's head football coach Herbert Davis. "We try to tell our kids, “hey look, if that’s happening, you’ve got to get off and see the trainer.”

The players thankful today their school’s providing peace of mind.

"I feel better that they actually care," said MRA sophomore Clay Olsen.

