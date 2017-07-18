Two sentenced for “Early Release” prison conspiracy

Two Copiah County natives have been sentenced for their part in a jail scam, taking the money of an inmate's relative.

Jabarius Neal, 29, and Tiffany McVane, 38, were sentenced Monday after entering guilty pleas for defrauding Kathy Harvey, also a resident of Copiah County, of $5,000.000 in an early release prison scheme.

Copiah County Circuit Court Judge Lamar Pickard sentenced Neal to ten years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the charges of conspiracy and false pretense.

He sentenced McVane to two years to serve for conspiracy in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The pair told Harvey that State Representative Gregory Holloway sponsored a program that would facilitate the early release of an elderly incarcerated relative for a fee of $5,000.00. Harvey paid the fee and subsequently contacted law enforcement when she realized that the “early release” program did not exist.

Neal and McVane were arrested in November 2015.

