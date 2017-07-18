McClain man arrested after $175K in ice seized

An 8 month drug investigation culminated with the arrest of 43-year-old Marcus Ladell “Spud” Moody of McClain on Monday afternoon, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy.

Upon executing a search warrant at Moody’s home, MBN agents seized approximately 11 pounds of the smoke-able form of methamphetamine known as ice, which has an estimated street value of approximately $175,000. Agents also seized seven weapons and more than $2200 in cash

Moody faces a charge of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Greene County Jail and held pending an initial appearance. Moody’s arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the MBN, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and George County Sheriff’s Office.

