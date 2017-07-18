Jackson State hires a pair of assistant coaches

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

Jackson State University head football coach Tony Hughes has added Carl “Big C” Roberts and Lionel Stokes to the Tigers coaching staff. Roberts will serve as the offensive line coach and Stokes will take over defensive back responsibilities.

Roberts, a long time offensive line coach at JSU, was most recently the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach at Texas Southern (2012-2015). Roberts has over 30 years of coaching experience. He first joined the JSU coaching staff in 1983 as a graduate assistant. He came on as a full time staff member in 1987, when he served as the offensive line and strength coach. He remained a member of the JSU coaching staff until 2003. After at stint at Grambling State, he returned to JSU as a special teams coach in 2010.

While in college, Roberts was an outstanding offensive guard for Jackson State (1979-82). He was a three-time All-SWAC team member and went on to play for the Oklahoma Outlaws and the San Antonio Gunslingers (USFL).

?"Coach Roberts brings a wealth of experience back to Jackson State," said Hughes. " He has a proven track record of producing great offensive linemen. He has an outstanding relationship with the community and we are proud to welcome him back."?

Stokes comes to JSU after serving as the linebackers coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. Before coming on as a full-time member of the Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff, Stokes spent two seasons (2014-2015) as a graduate assistant on Louisiana-Lafayette’s defensive coaching staff. Before going into coaching, Stokes played two seasons at Copiah Lincoln Community College before finishing his playing career at Louisiana-Lafayette (2010-12). He was a two year starter at defensive back for the Ragin’ Cajuns. In 25 games he recorded 135 tackles and had five interceptions playing both corner and safety.

?"Stokes, who is a lifelong Mississippi resident, is a young and energetic coach," said Hughes. "He brings a lot of intensity to the program. He has proven to be an outstanding position coach. He will enhance play making on the field, as well as with recruiting."

JSU reports to campus for training camp on July 25 and the Tigers open the 2017 season on September 2 when they travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU.

