Pearl police identify woman who led authorities on chase

On Tuesday at approximately 4:35 p.m., Pearl Police received 911 calls for a gray 2005 Chevy Impala swerving in and out of traffic traveling south on Pearson Road near Riverwind Drive.

Officers encountered the Impala at Pearson Road and Riverwind Drive. They turned on their lights and tried to stop the car, but instead it sped up and got on the ramp to I-20 W from Pearson Road.

The car led authorities into Jackson up 220 North and back down State Street. The chase caused a wreck which slowed the runaway Impala down to a stop.

This gave police a chance to block the car in.

"We was behind them. We had to pull over because she almost hit us," said Marnekia Boone, who witnessed the accident.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and identified as Jeanell N Brownlee.

Brownlee had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Richland Police Department. She was taken into custody and charged for the Foreign Warrant along with Felony Fleeing as well.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.