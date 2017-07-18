Suspect in custody after leading Pearl Police on chase into Jack - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

Suspect in custody after leading Pearl Police on chase into Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A female suspect is in custody after leading Pearl Police on a chase into Jackson.

The suspect crashed outside of UMMC.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

