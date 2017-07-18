Children caught in the cross hairs in the Capital City

It's not the first case where children have been shot in the Capital City. In fact, there have been several incidents.

Some survived, but others were not so lucky.

Kingston Frazier and Richard Kyles are just a few names of children in the Capital City who have become victims of gun violence since May.

Residents on the street where the latest victim, 7-year-old Abigail Smith, was shot knew it would just be a matter of time before another child would be caught in the cross hairs.

"Gunshots all weekend long, from dark till the wee hours of the next morning," said Shannon Jenkins who lives a few houses away. "I pray for all children everyday and every night. I just wish that gun control was better and the drugs and violence would stop."

"It's especially regrettable and terrible, quite frankly. that children, the youngest the most vulnerable in our society are the ones who are being victimized," said Robert Langford, Executive Director of Operation Shoestring. "They work to empower children, but entire communities need to come together to figure out a solution to the violence."

Back in south Jackson, residents are looking to a higher power to end the violence.

"A lot of people were raised on the streets," explained Jenkins. "They don't know how to do anything other than pulling a gun and that's not the answer. Jesus Christ is the answer."

