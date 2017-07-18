3 ON YOUR SIDE: Small trees grow in the street at unfinished sewer line repair

Many Jackson residents anxiously wait for infrastructure projects to be completed.

In northeast Jackson, residents say there is a ridiculous example of unfinished work and what it has done to one neighborhood.

"That's not a house," said Gladewood Drive resident Michael Nelson. "That's the tree growing in the pothole."

Nelson is one of the frustrated homeowners on the secluded street tired of looking at the three foot wide hole filled with dirt and water.

According to the local teacher, work was completed years ago.

"We've been waiting for them to fix our road for over four years," said Nelson. "The sewer line broke and they had a pump out there for like six, seven months, and then they just left it".

At the intersection of Gladewood and Ferncliff Drives sits the unsightly growth.

Barricades line the area where the work was done, surrounding the dirt where trees are growing in the murky water.

That water is also filled with plants and insects.

One tree is at least 5'5 tall.

Water from the giant hole trickles into the storm drain beside it.

Those living here wonder if something else may be going on underground.

This is a quiet street, lined with nice homes and manicured lawns and the hole and overgrown plants are unwanted landscaping for those who maintain their property.

They are hoping the city will soon finish the job.

"You can only drive one way and I know there's only eight houses there, but it's still a hazard to us that's there," added Nelson.

City officials said there is another leak which will need to be repaired.

No timetable was given on when that will happen.

