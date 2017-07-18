Mississippi's high school diploma options could get an overhaul

Mississippi's high school class of 2022 may have their diploma options changed. That piece of paper may make your student college eligible, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are college ready.

"A lot of times that diploma requires remediation at post secondary," said Mississippi Department of Education Executive Director of Secondary Education Jean Massey.

The proposal would create a base line traditional diploma.

Students could then take extra courses or reach certain benchmarks to get "endorsements".

"We tell parents all the time, we know that and eighth or ninth grader doesn't know what they want to be when they grow up," said Clinton Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin. "But what are they interested in? If you can start working toward it, it gives a purpose to high school other than just finishing."

There will be three different endorsements: career and technical, academic, and distinguished academic.

"We're trying to make sure parents and students are planning through high school," added Massey. "Yeah, they can change their mind, but we'd like for those changes to be explored through high school not when they're after high school and it's going to cost a lot of money."

The occupational diploma that many special needs students received will no longer be an option. Those students will work toward a traditional diploma and those with "significant cognitive disability" will have the opportunity to get an "alternate diploma."

The changes will be voted on in September. Even still, the class of 2022 would be the first to get the new diplomas.

