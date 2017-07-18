Brazen home burglary in Fondren caught on camera

The Fondren Community is keeping a close eye on their neighborhood after a brazen home burglary was caught on camera.

The break-in happened Sunday afternoon on Crane Boulevard.

“1:30 p.m. this Sunday afternoon, these brazen kids kicked in the front door in plain view of 15 houses,” said Jeff Seabold.

Home surveillance video shows one of the two alleged thieves attempting to steal a huge flat screen TV from Jeff Seabold's home.

Seabold was not at the house, but says thankfully his extra layers of security were working. “Someone could have been home, my dogs could have been here, a number of things could have happened,” said Seabold.

The homeowner's security camera catch the suspect in the act. Seabold says the young man triggered the house alarm and it began to go off, so he drop the TV and ran out.

His neighbor spotted the alleged burglar and another man in a black truck and followed them as they fled the home until police took over.

Seabold says other neighbors even offered to guard his home until he got back.

“That is the one thing I love about my neighborhood and about Fondren," said Seabold. "I am able to call my neighbors and they have my cell phone number and I have theirs and people are paying attention and looking."

Chief Lee Vance says neighbors watching out for neighbors is not only the right thing to do, but it's also could help save lives and property.

“I don't think you can’t help but to get involved when you think about it in your neighborhood," said Vance. "It could've been your house, so helping your neighbor is helping yourself in the situation, so you have to get involved.”

Police say the two burglars connected to this crime are still on the loose. If you have any information that can help solve this case, you are ask to call the Jackson Police Department.

