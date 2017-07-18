Clinton Police investigating armed robbery

An Active investigation is underway in Clinton after a man robbed a Gamestop at gunpoint. That store is just off of Highway 80.

Public Information Officer for the City of Clinton, Mark Jones, tells us a man came into the Gamestop off of Hampstead Blvd. just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, flashing a gun at the cashier and demanding money.

Jones says the man was able to get his hands on 12 hundred dollars before taking off.

Police need your help tracking him down.

