UPDATE: Clinton Police identify Gamestop robbery suspect

The Clinton Police have identified the suspect wanted for the armed robbery of Gamestop just off Highway 80.

The robber has been identified as Deangelo Dent of Jackson. CPD has an arrest warrant issued and are actively searching for Dent.

Public Information Officer for the City of Clinton, Mark Jones, says Dent came into the Gamestop off of Hampstead Blvd. just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, flashing a gun at the cashier and demanding money.

Jones says the man was able to get his hands on $1,200 before taking off.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deangelo Dent are asked to call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

