Thousands of dollars in ice seized in McClain, one man arrested

After an eight month investigation one man is in custody and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics seize $175,000 in ice. 43 year old Marcus Ladell "Spud" Moody of McClain was arrested Monday.

MBN Director John Dowdy says agents executed a warrant at Moody's home. They found approximately 11 pounds of the smoke-able form of methamphetamine known as ice. Agents also seized seven weapons and more than $2200.00 in cash.

Moody faces a charge of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Greene County jail and held pending an initial appearance.

MBN was the lead agency in this investigation with help from the U.S. Postal Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and George County Sheriff's Office.

