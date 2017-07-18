Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49 near Fore - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Highway 49 near Forest Avenue

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Highway 49 near Forest Avenue. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly