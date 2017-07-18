Rainbow CoOp looks for Flooding Solution: "The city caused this"

After city leaders approved an addition to a neighboring business back in 2002, the Rainbow Natural Grocery Cooperative has flooded thirty times.

"The flooding has cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars," said former Rainbow Co-Operative CEO Luke Lundemo. "It has drained all of our resources. We now are barely able to pay our vendors to keep food on the shelves. Our staff has had their hours cut and they have not had any raises for many years."

Patrick Jerome, Community Outreach Director for the Store, says it's a mistake that prior administrations have owned up to and one that the city leadership has attempted to fix in the past. Those solutions, however, have not worked.

"The Melton administration a small drain was built," Jerome recalled. "Tony Yarber's people had a slightly larger catchment built under the street. Neither of those have been enough from flooding. We were told we would be flooding once every 5 years, but we've already flooded four times this year alone."

Cooperative members, also, mentioned to city leaders that they have been advised to file a lawsuit against the city, but with a business model founded on bettering this community that's not an option they want to pursue or one they can afford.

The city's attorney quickly shut down city leaders from speaking on the issue publicly, however, Councilman Ashby Foote and the mayor did comment that this is a serious matter while suggesting a town hall may be in order to hear all community concerns on Jackson's drainage problems.

