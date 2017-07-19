Maroon Tuesday in Jackson for Mississippi State

Maroon Friday is a household name for Bulldog fans. Safe to say it was a Maroon Tuesday in Jackson.

Mississippi State started by visiting Batson Children's Hospital. Dan Mullen and Bulldog football players got to put a smile on plenty of faces.

The nightcap was the 40th annual MSU Summer Extravaganza. Mullen, Ben Howland, Vic Schaefer, and Andy Cannizaro were all at the Mississippi Trademart.

Players had a chance to meet and greet MSU faithful. Jamal Peters was in attendance, he's primed for a big year in the Bulldog secondary. "My wrist got hurt signing all those autographs. Just seeing the fans, all the hype for the season, I think it's going to be a great season. Just having the fans there, it's an awesome feeling."

Believe it or not the Bulldogs kick off fall camp next week.

"This year is happening a little quicker," Mullen said. "We're starting camp a week to almost 10 days earlier than we did last year. Just on the schedule, so it's a lot more we gotta get done, be more organized, we got a lot more done before we took a little break. This time of year is always that excitement. Excited to get back out on the field, excited to go play some football and have some fun."

Whole bunch of folks wanted Nick Fitzgerald's John Hancock. The SEC leader in total offense experienced the Manning Passing Academy last month.

"It was a lot of fun, no doubt about it," Fitzgerald said. "Hard work, they got you up from 7am till 9pm, it's a grind down there. But it was awesome. Got to meet the Mannings and hang out with them. Just trying to absorb everything I possibly could from them, kinda try to be a sponge."

The ESPY certainly a popular trophy on display. Mississippi State women's basketball back in The Sip after spending last week in Los Angeles.

Victoria Vivians got to walk the red carpet and more. "Being in LA is nice, I go out there pretty often. Just being out there for the ESPYs is pretty fun. We've never done anything like that and for us to receive an award like that was just great."

It's a summer of change for Mississippi State baseball. Cannizaro is seeing The Dude transform first-hand. "It looks like a warzone right now," Cannizaro said. "Just concrete falling by the day, there's cranes, there's stuff everywhere. It's just a big pile of rubble right now. But it's going to be extremely exciting. When the stadium opens in the 2019 season, it's going to be the finest in America."

Five sports in one place and a huge crowd got to experience all things maroon and white.

