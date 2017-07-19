New overnight: Double shooting leaves one dead

Two double shootings in Jackson less than 48 hours apart! We'll tell you the latest in this recent one that left an 18 year old dead.
Sadly, another pedestrian is killed while walking along a busy highway. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
A woman is in custody after leading cops on a chase from Pearl to Jackson. More on this when you join us.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
A rare and spontaneous disease was discovered in an Alabama beef cow at a livestock market, according to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.More >>
The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!More >>
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301.More >>
