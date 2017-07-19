New overnight: Double shooting leaves one dead - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight: Double shooting leaves one dead

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

Two double shootings in Jackson less than 48 hours apart! We'll tell you the latest in this recent one that left an 18 year old dead.

Sadly, another pedestrian is killed while walking along a busy highway. We'll have details at the top of the hour. 

A woman is in custody after leading cops on a chase from Pearl to Jackson. More on this when you join us. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

Powered by Frankly