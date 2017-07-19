One dead, teen critical after double shooting in north Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting on Meadowbrook Road.

This happened at 1900 Meadowbrook Rd early Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot to death on scene and another 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Police are saying they believe the motive was "possible" robbery.

There is no suspect information yet, we are working to get more details from police.

