Suspect killed, teen shot during possible home invasion

Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting on Meadowbrook Road Wednesday morning.

Police believe this was a home invasion. A man, who police believe was burglarizing the home, was found shot to death on scene and an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Police say it appears the alleged burglar was shot to death by a resident of the home.

Neighbors say a couple moved into this home less than two months ago.

JPD will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. to update the media.

We are working to get more details from police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.