UPDATE: Police make two arrests in Meadowbrook Rd. home invasion

Friday, Jackson police confirmed that the deadly double shooting on Meadowbrook Road stemmed from a home invasion/robbery.

Two arrests have been made and police say more arrests are possible.

On Wednesday, police identified the man killed in the home invasion as 25-year-old Jacoby Davis.

According to Commander Jones, Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. officers responded to Meadowbrook Road in north Jackson regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMMC for medical treatment and has been listed in critical condition.

Police also found the body of Davis who had been shot multiple times inside the home.

A 7-year-old was also found inside the home unharmed.

Early on in the investigation, police reported that the situation stemmed from an alleged home invasion and that the man who was shot to death was the suspect of the burglary. On Friday, police confirmed this was the motive for the shooting.

Police say evidence shows that the suspect was armed when he entered the home.

Vice/narcotics detectives responded to the scene and found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics inside the home.

Police are seeking further suspect(s) information at this time. If you have any information, please call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

