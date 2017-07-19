UPDATE: Suspect killed, teen shot during possible home invasion

Jackson police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting on Meadowbrook Road. Police believe this was a home invasion.

This happened at 1900 Meadowbrook Rd early Wednesday morning.

A man was found shot to death on scene and an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

Jackson police say this was an alleged home invasion. They believe the burglar was shot to death by a resident of the home.

Police say the 18-year-old resident is now in critical condition at the hospital.

We are working to get more details from police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.