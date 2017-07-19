Hinds and Madison Counties added to Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of central Mississippi including Hinds, Madison, Adams, Jefferson, Claiborne, Warren, Issaquena, Yazoo, Holmes, Sharkey, Humphreys and Issaquena Counites.

The heat advisory will take effect at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. This means it will feel as hot as 110° this afternoon for several hours.

It's vital to take all precautions against the dangerous heat. Be sure to take frequent breaks, if it has a heart beat, check the back seat, stay hydrated, check on the elderly that live around you and know the signs of heat illness.

This is the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer.

It will only get hotter on Thursday and Friday with a minimal threat for an isolated storm possible.

The best threat of rain today through the end of the week will be from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

We have a better opportunity for rain by the end of the weekend and this will help cool us down a little bit.

