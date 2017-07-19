Wreck on I-55N at High St. blocking two lanes of traffic

A wreck on I-55N near High Street is blocking two lanes of traffic.

A red pick-up truck and a white SUV are involved in this wreck.

The truck had damage to the front and the SUV was damaged in the back.

It is causing a major slow down for the morning commute to work.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.