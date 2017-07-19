How to donate to families of servicemen in military plane crash

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shared a link on their Facebook page sharing how people can donate to the families of the servicemen who died in the tragic plane crash.

Volunteer Mississippi has information on how you can donate to The Wingman Foundation. This foundation has created a page on their website for people to donate to the families of the servicemen who lost their lives in the KC-130 Aircraft crash in Leflore County.

Sixteen servicemen were killed in this crash.

For a direct link to this page, CLICK HERE.

