Nick Fitzgerald on Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas radar

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald continues to reel in preseason recognition after being tabbed to both the Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch lists Wednesday.



The Davey O’Brien Award watch list is made up of 30 of the nation’s top college quarterbacks, and was put together based on player performance during the 2016 season. Fitzgerald led the Southeastern Conference in total offense last year during his sophomore campaign with 3,798 yards.



Fitzgerald rushed for over 100 yards eight times last season, an SEC record by a quarterback. His 7.1 yards per rush was also the highest of any SEC signal caller in history. Fitzgerald also led the nation in 300-yard passing/100-yard rushing performances, and became the first SEC quarterback to do it three times in a season since Heisman winner Johnny Manziel in 2012.



The award will name 16 semifinalists Nov. 7, and will name its three finalists Nov. 20. The winner will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 7.



The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award also released its watch list Wednesday morning, with Fitzgerald also earning a spot on that list. A total of 47 quarterbacks were named to the watch list, all of whom are seniors or fourth-year juniors.



The Golden Arm Award will announce 15 finalists for the award in September, with the award presented Dec. 8.



These honors add to the growing list for the junior, who has already been named to the Maxwell Award watch list and was named to All-SEC second team last week by the media.

