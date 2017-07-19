Home of Pearl police officer shot into overnight - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Home of Pearl police officer shot into overnight

Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The home of a Pearl police officer was shot into several times at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Lee Vance says the home is on Dardanelle Drive in South Jackson. The officer and his wife were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. 

