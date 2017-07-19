Crystal Lake reopening after Hyacinth takeover

For the first time in months, the gates to Crystal Lake are set to re-open Thursday. This after a very invasive weed took over the grounds.

"When we drove up all we saw was Hyacinth, it was phenomenal," said Greg Wilcox assistant to the Mayor of Flowood. "It was absolutely nothing but greenery. Everything in the parking lot, everything you see in the grass was completely covered."

Wilcox says the City of Flowood worked with the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks using their air boat and a helicopter to spray the water weed in order to exterminate it.

"Once it's killed, what it does is it falls to the bottom," explained Wilcox. "It has what is called fallout."

The extermination worked and most of the waterway is now open.

"It takes away the oxygen out of the lake and it effects the fish," added Wilcox. "It effects everything around it."

Crystal Lake will open with limited boat access to parts of the lake Thursday. The city's extermination program will continue into the fall.

"If people from the south know about Kudzu on the land, Hyacinth is about five times worse than that," said Wilcox.

Warm winter weather and a wet spring are being blamed for the Hyacinth bloom, which landscaping crews now hope to stay ahead of.

