Tchula Police Chief says he's been forced to resign

Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton says he is resigning from his position.

Hampton, who has held the position for 2 years, says he submitted his papers to the town's Mayor and Board of Alderman Wednesday. He says he was pressured to submit a letter of resignation.

Hampton has made headlines in the past for his flamboyant style of policing on social media. He often publicly called out suspects on social media, warning them that he was coming for them.

Hampton, who called himself "not your average Chief of Police", usually received positive feedback on his posts, despite what some have in the past have called "profane".

