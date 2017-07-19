Study suggests high school GPAs are being inflated

More high school students are getting A's on their report cards, but at the same time, SAT scores are dropping.

Let's start with the numbers. From 1998-2016 the the average of "A" students increased from 39-47 percent. So, nearly half are taking home a good report card.

Meanwhile, a new study quoted by the USA Today shows SAT scores have dropped.

"Standardized testing is a very narrow picture," explained Dr. Ronnie McGehee. "It's a snapshot of that day at that time. A grade is based over a more extended period of time. Whether it's a 9 weeks, semester, or full year."

Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee doesn't think you're comparing apples to apples because both grading scales and the SAT have changed in that time frame.

"I do not believe that teachers are handing grades," noted McGehee. "I believe teachers are working hard to make sure students are earning those grades."

So, we asked if he thinks the A's are, in fact, fool's gold?

"I agree that an A nowadays is not necessarily what it used to be," he said.

The grading scale changed for several districts within the 16 year period. For Madison County an "A" was a 95-100. Now, it's 90-100.

But here's something to note, Mississippi is an ACT state. SAT scores are usually only submitted for out of state students requesting admission.

ACT is now taken by every junior in the state. It turns out ACT scores have actually gone up in Mississippi for the past two years.

Colleges in the Magnolia State use a balance of GPA and ACT for admission.

