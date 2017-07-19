Fallen MBN agent honored in Iuka

A solemn ceremony in Iuka Wednesday.

A tribute to Lee Tartt, a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent killed in the line of duty in February 2016.

His widow, family members and fellow officers from agencies around the state attended the unveiling of a memorial plaque in Tartt's honor.

Tartt was killed in a SWAT standoff in Tishomingo County.

