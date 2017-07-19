Fallen MBN agent honored in Iuka - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fallen MBN agent honored in Iuka

Posted by Maggie Wade, News Anchor
Agent Lee Tartt (Source: MBI) Agent Lee Tartt (Source: MBI)
IUKA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A solemn ceremony in Iuka Wednesday.

A tribute to Lee Tartt, a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent killed in the line of duty in February 2016.  

RELATED: MBN Agent killed, 3 troopers injured in Tishomingo County

His widow, family members and fellow officers from agencies around the state attended the unveiling of a memorial plaque in Tartt's honor.         

Tartt was killed in a SWAT standoff in Tishomingo County.

