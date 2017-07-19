Pearl police officer's home sprayed with bullets less than 24 hours after police chase

Less than 24 hours after the high-speed chase, a Pearl police officer's home on Dardanelle Drive in Jackson was sprayed with bullets.

As you can imagine, neighbors are on edge after the shooting and while the motive is still a mystery, some are wondering if this is retaliation for Tuesday's chase.

"It sounded like dah, dah, dah, dah, dah,” one resident said about the shooting.

These neighbors in south Jackson woke up to the sound of gunshots after someone fired multiple rounds into a Pearl Police officer's home on their street early Wednesday morning.

“I heard so many bullets," said one next-door neighbor. "It sounded like war-zone out there.”

Police say the officer and his wife were inside at the time but no one was injured.

“That's just unheard of," said another neighbor. "And they're good people and good neighbors, so I don't know. We just can't understand it.”

While the motive is still a mystery, many neighbors are wondering if this shooting was in retaliation for Tuesday's chase.

A woman led Pearl Police through the streets of Jackson, causing a wreck and a traffic nightmare.

“Nobody should have to deal with that,” said a resident.

Residents say this shooting is senseless and they hope the person or person(s) responsible are caught soon.

“This has been such a nice quiet block," said one neighbor. "It's just been so peaceful. This is such a surprise.”

“I am really frightened," said one resident. "I bought this house 16-years-ago and we have never had anything like this happen in this block, never."

