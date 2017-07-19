Pearl police officer's home sprayed with bullets less than 24 hours after police chase

The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Hampton, who has held the position for 2 years, says he submitted his papers to the town's Mayor and Board of Alderman Wednesday. He says he was pressured to submit a letter of resignation.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
