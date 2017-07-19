Building housing long time clothing store on fire in Greenville - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Building housing long time clothing store on fire in Greenville

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Delta News Source: Delta News
GREENVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Greenville firefighters, with backup from Cleveland firemen, are battling a blaze in a downtown building.

The Delta News is reporting the structure houses a retail store called "Looking Good", a staple in the community since 1983.

There is no word of any injuries at the moment. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly