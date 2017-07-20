This Morning on WLBT: Supreme Court rejects DA's appeal

Good morning. The Mississippi Supreme Court has rejected Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith's effort to avoid a retrial. Back in January, jurors were deadlocked in Smith's trial for hindering prosecution, and a mistrial was declared. We'll have the latest on the news this morning.

We'll have an update on Senator John McCain, who, we learned on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

And, as usually happens in the summer, the blood supply at Mississippi Blood Services is critically low. Barbie Bassett will explain how you can help today.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!