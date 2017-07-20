Summer blood drive today for MS Blood Services

There will be a blood drive today from 7:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 115 Tree Street in Flowood.

Mississippi Blood Services said they have a shortage this summer.

All donors will be placed in a special drawing for the chance to be one of the Road to Life 9 finalists and get a free T-shirt!

Dairy Queen is also giving coupons for a free ice cream to anyone who donates.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.