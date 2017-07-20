Rankin Co. Undersheriff calls out Jackson Councilman after officer's house shot into

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Dukes is calling out a Jackson city councilman for comments he made about police chases in 2015.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes sparked controversy around the metro when said he wanted to send a message to police from other jurisdictions who chase misdemeanor suspects through Jackson.

RELATED: Jackson Councilman says' Let's throw rocks at police'

Stokes said, "What I suggest is we get the black leadership together, and as these jurisdictions come into Jackson we throw rocks and bricks and bottles at them. That will send a message we don't want you in here".

A Pearl police officer's home was shot into Wednesday afternoon. Police say the officer and his wife were inside at the time but no one was injured.

Neighbors say they believe it was in retaliation after a high speed police chase from Pearl into Jackson the day before.

Dukes posted to the Facebook page of the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, saying "If the thugs weren't encouraged to throw rocks, bottles and sticks, maybe they would not have felt so comfortable in attempting to assassinate an officer simply because of the job he does."

Here's the full post:

We will have much more on the story tonight.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.