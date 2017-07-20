Yazoo County reports 2nd heat related death this summer

Yazoo County reported its second heat-related death yesterday.

A 56-year-old male with a history of medical problems died in his home in Yazoo City.

According to the coroner Ricky Shivers, the victim, William F. Bryant died of possible hypothermia with a heat index of 107 degrees.

He was inside his home, and there was an air conditioner but it didn't appear to be working.

Three weeks ago, Yazoo County reported another heat-related death. This happened in the Vaughn Community where a gentleman who had medical problems was working on fencing in a pasture.

He returned home and collapsed under his mother's carport where he died from the heat.

The coroner warned that hyperthermia can effect anyone, but people with medical problems and the elderly are more susceptible to head-related illness and death.

