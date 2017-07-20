Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into lake - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into lake

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS Mississippi News Now -

A driver wrecked into Hico Lake off of Forest Avenue in Jackson on Thursday.

The woman driving the car was sent to the hospital and her injuries are unknown. Her car was pulled from the water just minutes ago. 

We have a crew on the scene and will update soon.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly