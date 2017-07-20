Honey bee's create all the "buzz" on HCC campus

You may have heard about all the "buzz" at a local community college.

Honey bees decided to create a hive on the side of an administration building.

Initially, a dark spot on the sidewalk appeared to be running water. A closer inspection, found this is pure unfiltered honey, so we easily followed the source.

At the back of the honey patch, we spotted several dead bees. Then followed this unbelievable development right up to the two story wall. More nectar is oozing down the bricks, and thousands of honey bees are huddled up in a hive at the top.

This scene is capturing a good deal of interest. Jeremy Frazier kept his distance.

"No I'll let them have it!" said Jeremy.

Honey bees are critical to our ecosystem. We are told a bee keeper will be on campus for safe removal of the Queen and hive.

According to a Hinds Community College spokeswoman, the beekeeper will postpone removal efforts until the weather cools off.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.