Newk's honors employee after he's killed in struck walking on I-20

After working for the Newk's in Clinton for the last three years, William Spear lost his life as he was walking home on I-20, Sunday Night.

"The hardest thing was that next morning," said assistant manager for that Newk's location, Chrissy Sanders. "We weren't even working, but we all came up here to address the staff. We had prayed about it, we had prayed over them, and we got to pray with them in the dining room."

Will, his friends and coworkers say, was a hardworking employee whom customers adored.

"He was a great employee," said interim general manager, Adam Barnett. "I couldn't have asked for a better person. He always came in with a smile on his face and did the best job that he could."

"I met him as a guest. I met him right up there at the register," Sanders recalled. "Every time I would come in I was hoping he would take my order because he was always so sweet. You know, he would ask me how my day was and just get to know me a little bit."



Spear's family lives Texas, so to help with funeral cost and other expenses, the Clinton Newk's donated 20% of all lunch proceeds, Thursday, and plans to leave a memorial by the front door for the next few days.

