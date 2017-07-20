Tchula Police Chief packs up office, accuses mayor and board of alderman of forcing him out.

Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton is speaking out for the first time about his resignation. He's accusing the mayor and board of alderman of forcing him out.

“The lies that they are trying to get around by not admitting to what their plans are, it is kind of pissing me off,” said Hampton.

Chief Hampton's frustration flared as he packed up his office. He claims he was forced to step down from the top cop job by Tchula's Mayor General Vann and board of aldermen. He showed three on your side a letter sent out by the mayor earlier this month declaring all the positions on the city vacant. The mayor didn't want to be on camera but denied he forced the chief to resign.

Hampton took over as chief two years ago. During that time, he quickly became known as the gun toting, cowboy hat wearing, no nonsense chief who didn't mind getting in your face to keep drugs and crime off the streets.

“The crime was down about 70-80 percent and now all this stuff is starting to happen,” added Hampton.

He also became social media sensation using Facebook to boldly call out wanted criminals and things he didn't like in the community.

“People don't like the way I talk, or how I do business or the way I talk or how I express myself on social media," said Hampton. "Then as the saying goes, kiss my grits.”

Hampton told me he will remain in law enforcement and is also considering running for sheriff of Holmes County. A New York film crew is currently documenting his life and work, and colorful personality in Tchula.

“It is bittersweet, but everything happens for a reason," said Hampton. "It is never a negative outcome to moving on. It is what it is.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.