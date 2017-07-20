Bjork: "Concerning pattern" of misconduct found in Freeze's phone records

Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately.

The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Gulfport native and offensive line coach Matt Luke the interim head football coach.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

In a press conference held in Oxford, Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork says "a concerning pattern" of misconduct was found when going over Freeze's phone records. Chancellor Jeff Vitter mirrored Bjork's comments, saying, "We cannot accept the conduct in his personal life we have discovered."

Bjork went on to say they would have terminated Freeze's contract had he not resigned and there was no buyout or settlement. He said his resignation is totally unrelated to the NCAA case.

Freeze turned in his resignation on Wednesday and the Rebel football team was informed today.

During the press conference, Bjork was asked about rumors that Freeze had hired an escort service but he would not confirm that information.

Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years.

RELATED: Ole Miss responds to NCAA violations

Local fans react to the latest Ole Miss NCAA charges

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.