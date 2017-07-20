Mayor accepts Pamela Anderson's vegan challenge

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has responded to actress Pamela Anderson's vegan challenge. The Baywatch star and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals honorary director contacted the mayor after he pledged to make Jackson " the most radical city on the planet."

Anderson wants it to be the most animal-friendly.

"It came to my attention because my wife sent me a text message, and she probably wanted to know why Pamela Anderson was reaching out to me," said Mayor Lumumba.

Jackson's chief executive was indeed shocked when Hollywood star and PETA Honorary Director Pamela Anderson sent him a letter asking him to go vegan for a month.

She wrote that since Jackson was recently named one of the fattest cities in America and asked him to be a role model. A vegan does not eat or use any animal products.

"I'm certain there will be stages in the process of difficulty, but I look forward to it," said Lumumba. "I embrace the challenge. I embrace everyone in the city to join me".

The mayor and four staff members agreed to the 30-day vegan lifestyle.

Those taking part are Chief of Staff Safiya Omari, Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine, Director of Administration Charles Hatcher and Constituent Services Manager Keyshia Sanders.

He thanked Anderson for her concern for the general health of citizens.

The actress and PETA activist pledged to provide the mayor and his staff with a vegan starter kit and meals for a week.

"This is a good way for me to kinda jump start some healthy eating habits with the support of my mayor and colleagues," said Chief of Staff Safiya Omari. "The whole idea of access is very important to me. There are areas in Jackson that really do have serious access to health food issues. So anyway that we can highlight and elevate that discussion is important."

The 6 feet, 185 pound city leader is lean and said he has been a vegetarian. A major concern for the mayor and staff are food deserts and the lack of healthy food choices throughout the city.

The hardest things to give up Lumumba said will be cheese and milk chocolate. The challenge starts next week.

Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. reached out to Anderson and PETA on Facebook saying if you are genuine in your concern for the people of America's fattest city, you can help the state's original vegetarian restaurant Rainbow Natural Grocery Cooperative which is on the verge of closing.

Mayor Lumumba also challenged the governor, Lt. governor, speaker of the house, the media and all citizens to join him.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.